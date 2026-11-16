A young man has passed on shortly after graduating from Imo State University, IMSU.



A video of his body lying on the street has gone viral on social media.



An X user mourned him, writing: "What a tragedy. KC De-general ahh. This world is so cold."





Explaining what happened to him, she wrote: "We lost one of us in my community. He Left his place in owerri on Thursday evening to go see his dad, nobody heard from him again.

"Yesterday his pictures started circulating as a missing person even this morning only to be found d**d today at Obowo as this video went viral and it happens to be him.