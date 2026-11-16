A young man has passed on shortly after graduating from Imo State University, IMSU.
A video of his body lying on the street has gone viral on social media.
An X user mourned him, writing: "What a tragedy. KC De-general ahh. This world is so cold."
"Yesterday his pictures started circulating as a missing person even this morning only to be found d**d today at Obowo as this video went viral and it happens to be him.
"Only God knows what happened to De-General. This boy literally just signed out from Imsu on 4th of September. This life is becoming something else."
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