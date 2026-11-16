Suspected terrorists have murdered a Chinese national and a police inspector attached to the Mobile Police Force during an ambush on a company vehicle conveying the expatriate at Ruga Village in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama said the incident occurred on November 14, 2026, with information about the attack received by troops of the Nigerian Army's 3 Division at about 11:19 p.m.

The Chinese national was reportedly engaged in core drilling activities in the area when suspected terrorists ambushed the company vehicle conveying him.

A police inspector attached to Mobile Police Force (MOPOL) 34, who was deployed as an escort, lost his life during the attack.

Security sources said efforts were ongoing to track down and apprehend the perpetrators, while security agencies were working to establish the circumstances surrounding the ambush.

One Bello Aminu Digare also disclosed that terrorist fatally shot another man in Ruga village the same day.