Social media users are accusing Soludo of not practicing what he preaches after he went to Odumeje's church to condemn politicians who take politics to church.



On Sunday, November 15, Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, attended the 30th anniversary at the church owned by Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje.





Speaking at the ceremony at the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry in Onitsha, Soludo warned against turning places of worship into political campaign grounds.

He specifically claimed that he deliberately stayed away from church campaigns for six months preceding his election.

He said he never mounted a pulpit or took a microphone to solicit votes from worshippers.

“Politicians, keep off places of worship! I don’t do politics in the house of God,” he declared.

As Soludo was leaving the church after his speech, a crowd gathered and chanted Peter Obi's praise songs, apparently trolling Soludo who has been campaigning against Obi.

Now, Nigerians have began resharing an old video showing Chukwuma Soludo wearing a sash bearing the colours and logo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) inside Ebube Muonso's church while he campaigned in 2021 to be Governor.



Social media users questioned the consistency of the governor’s position on political activities in religious institutions.

See video below.



