Danish aid worker, Anja Ringgren Loven, has shared a video and photo showing the remarkable recovery of one of the children rescued four months ago after they were branded witches, starved, abused and abandoned in Akwa Ibom.
“Children not witches,” she captioned the video of the severely malnourished boy eating after his rescue.
She also shared a new photo of the boy looking healthy and happy four months later.
Comments (5)Add yours ↓
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.
Akwa Ibom people you all should be ashamed of yourselves for this nonsense of abandoning children in 2026.
I hope you are not a retired witch
I am not saying the boy is a witch but being a witch is not about how nourish or malnourished you are. Being a witch is a spiritual thing and it cut across all status of life. I am responding to the manipulation this article is trying to portray and not the victim. Bless
They dont have sense, is it not God that created the witch. Wicked people has he ever suck your blood thier blood.
Wicked people, God created the witch so has he ever suck your blood?