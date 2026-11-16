A 16-year-old girl, Funmilayo Sanwo-Olu, who was arrested in Lagos State over the sale of her newborn baby for N2m, has allegedly blamed her action on financial hardship.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Ani Iniedu, disclosed this in a police operational success released over the weekend.

Iniedu said the police also rescued the newborn girl after detectives arrested the alleged buyers, Favour Ipoko and her husband, Isaac Ipoko.

According to the spokesperson, the investigation began after a complainant reported that her tenant, Favour, had told her not to be alarmed if she heard a baby crying, despite not having been pregnant.

He noted that following the complaint, detectives visited the scene, where they arrested Favour and her husband and recovered the day-old baby.

He added that further investigation led to the arrest of an alleged intermediary, Chantel Armstrong, 46, and the baby’s biological mother, 16-year-old Funmilayo Sanwo-Olu.

According to Iniedu, the teenager allegedly admitted selling the baby for N2m, citing a “financial burden” as the reason.

“The complainant reported that her tenant, Favour Ipoko (47), informed her not to be alarmed if she heard a baby crying, despite not having been pregnant,” the spokesperson said.

"Detectives visited the scene where Favour Ipoko and her husband, Isaac Ipoko (30), were arrested and a day-old baby girl was recovered.

“Confessions led to the arrest of the intermediary, Mrs Chantel Armstrong (46), and the biological mother, Funmilayo Sanwo-Olu (16), who admitted to selling the baby for N2,000,000 due to financial burden.”

He concluded that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos, for further investigation.