A 16-year-old girl has been arrested in Lagos State for allegedly selling her newborn baby for N2 million, while security operatives have rescued 18 pregnant women and 10 children from a suspected baby factory in a separate operation.

The Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Ani Iniedu, disclosed this in a statement outlining recent operational successes recorded by the Nigeria Police Force.

According to Iniedu, detectives recovered the day-old baby girl following the arrest of the alleged buyers, identified as Favour Ipoko, 47, and her husband, Isaac Ipoko, 30.

The investigation reportedly began after a woman raised concerns about her tenant, Favour, who allegedly told her not to be surprised if she heard a baby crying, despite never having been pregnant.

Acting on the complaint, police detectives visited the couple's residence, arrested them and rescued the newborn.

Further investigations reportedly led to the arrest of 46-year-old Chantel Armstrong, who was identified as an alleged intermediary, as well as the teenager said to be the baby's biological mother.

Iniedu said the teenager allegedly confessed to selling the child for N2 million because of financial difficulties.

The police spokesperson added that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos, for further investigation.