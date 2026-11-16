Dieko Afolayan, son of Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, has revealed that he attempted to end his life many times and has also been subjected to s**ual assault.
Dieko sat for an interview with Morayo Brown for The Morayo Show.
During their chat, the 21-year-old recounted his struggles with bullying, emotional pain and his journey towards finding purpose.
“Moving from pain to purpose has not been easy,” he said, before disclosing: “I have tried so many times to commit s**cide and I am also a victim of s**ual assault.”
He said that overcoming his struggles involved difficult moments and he would sometimes break down in tears.
"I remember the time I tried to ingest broken glass because I was like, I don't belong here," he disclosed.
He added that learning to practice self-compassion helped him.
He added that hosting and presenting programmes at school became a turning point, as people’s positive reactions helped him realise that he has a purpose.
Dieko said that he now sees his mission as using his voice for the voiceless.
He went on to thank his mother for being an amazing support system for him.
See the video below.
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God loves you regardless, all you need is to surrender to God and experience peace like you’ve never seen before. Trust me
Who is saying hmm hmm
🤣🤣🤣🤣
It's sad, feeling sorry for his parents.
Sexually assaulted by who??? That person must go to jail!!!
Hmmmmm. This life!
These people will have small life experience and will be speaking grammar and talking suicide
He has not told us the real story ooooo If he is gay as I hear he is then I can understand his struggles but he needs to accept Jesus Christ into his life to find the real purpose of life because anything outside Christ will fail.
This brought tears to my eyes. Please let people live their lives as they please