The FCT Police Command has confirmed the arrest of seventy-eight (78) suspects following the attack on the motorcade of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Tinubu, on Friday, November 13th, at a mosque in Garki District, Abuja.

The incident occurred shortly after the President observed Jumu’ah prayers at a mosque in Garki, when some individuals attacked the departing convoy with stones and other dangerous objects, damaging several vehicles and causing injuries to some security operatives. While the Presidency dismissed reports of the attack, opposition figures like Dino Melaye insisted it happened and shared videos.

A statement released by command's spokesperson, CSP Josephine Adeh, today November 16, says a joint security team, led by the Police, swiftly responded to the incident, while subsequent intelligence-led raids within the area led to further arrests, bringing the total number of suspects arrested in connection with the incident to seventy-eight (78).

Adeh said following the extension of presidential clemency to the individuals involved in the attack, the Presidency directed that the suspects arrested in connection with the incident be warned and released. In compliance with the directive, the Command wishes to inform the public that the suspects are currently undergoing the necessary release processes.