Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has received a nomination at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, making her the most-nominated artist in Grammy history with 100 nods.



The 35-time Grammy winner, who is also the most-decorated artist in Grammy history, has received a nod for best R&B solo performance for her 2026 tune, "Morning Dew (Donk)."





She is nominated alongside Kehlani, Victoria Monét, Jill Scott and Tems.

Beyoncé released the song as a surprise drop on July 4, 2026.

A month after the new single dropped, she released the "Morning Dew (Donk)" remix featuring her husband, Jay-Z, on Aug. 4.