Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has received a nomination at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, making her the most-nominated artist in Grammy history with 100 nods.
The 35-time Grammy winner, who is also the most-decorated artist in Grammy history, has received a nod for best R&B solo performance for her 2026 tune, "Morning Dew (Donk)."
Beyoncé released the song as a surprise drop on July 4, 2026.
A month after the new single dropped, she released the "Morning Dew (Donk)" remix featuring her husband, Jay-Z, on Aug. 4.
While the latest nominations helped Beyoncé reach the 100-nods threshold, Jay-Z follows behind her as the second-most decorated artist with a new total of 90 nominations.
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Of course….. Rigged
Beyonce should allow new and young talent to be discovered and appreciated. Haba. If older artists didn't give way for her, how she for make am? Greedy much.