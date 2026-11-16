Nigerian singers Davido, Ayra Starr, and Tems, have earned nominations in the Best Global Music Album category at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards.
The nominees were announced by the Recording Academy on Monday, November 16.
Brazilian singer Anitta and Beninese music legend Angélique Kidjo were also nominated in the same category.
Anitta received a nomination for EQUILIBRIVM, while Kidjo made the shortlist with HOPE!!.
The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, United States.
The final voting period to determine winners is scheduled to run from December 10, 2026, to January 7, 2027.
Comments (9)Add yours ↓
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.
Tems for sure. She has global presence
Davido fit kneel to beg Grammy for this award. Too bad. Dem fit still no give am yet again because his songs are mostly wack meaningless nonsense.
Which global music did Davido sing?
ASAKE. No 1 Global Superstar.
And the winner is Davido. congratulations Davido this award is long overdue!!!
We made these Nigerians celebrities, and we will be the ones to break them. Why are they not adding their voices to the crucial discussions happening in the country? I know many of them would not want to be partisan or reveal who they are supporting. But why are Nigerian celebrities not speaking up for FREE, FAIR AND CREDIBLE ELECTIONS, which is the one thing that can change this nation for good? I am really saddened by the obvious selfishness of these celebrities. The moment Nigerians turn their backs on you, all of you will just be like Ghanaian celebrities, mostly on their own. Their people no send dem. Dem dey jealous una for all the massive support from millions of Nigerians. We are taking note of all those lending their voices to nation-building, e.g., Kate Henshaw, and a few others. Most of you feel you've made it, and so the poor masses can fight and die on their own. WHO YOUR GRAMMY NOMINATION HELP. Nigerians are dying from hardship, insecurity, and corruption by politicians in the land, but it does not affect you people.
Tems or David
Angelique Kidjo no dey tire?? haba
Ayra Starr for the Grammy.