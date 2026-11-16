Nigerian singers Davido, Ayra Starr, and Tems, have earned nominations in the Best Global Music Album category at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards.



The nominees were announced by the Recording Academy on Monday, November 16.





Davido was nominated for his sixth studio album, Oriadé, while Ayra Starr was nominated for her album Starrgirl. Tems also secured a nomination for her project, Love Is A Kingdom.

Brazilian singer Anitta and Beninese music legend Angélique Kidjo were also nominated in the same category.

Anitta received a nomination for EQUILIBRIVM, while Kidjo made the shortlist with HOPE!!.

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, United States.