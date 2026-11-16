Twin brothers have been photographed kissing each other's wives on the cheek during their respective weddings.
Chisom Henry Udeogu, shared a photo of him kissing his sister-in-law on the cheek during his twin brother's wedding.
He explained that it was his payback after his twin brother kissed his wife during his own wedding.
“It’s another day to remind you all that during my wedding, my twin brother who happened to be my Best Man, k1$$ed my wife; and I vowed to retaliate. Fast forward to his own wedding, I was his Best Man, and I ki$$ed his wife. Case closed. No victor, no vanquished,” he wrote.
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What nonsense is this
Na every woman like three some something ! 😀
Hmmmm
Make we no come hear foursome
The wives look alike too!