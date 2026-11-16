A bride who wore her natural hair on her wedding day is receiving heat from her fellow conservative Christian sisters who believe she has committed a sin.



According to the Christian sisters, the bride was wrong for using gel on her natural hair. They also condemned her for wearing beads and jewellery on her hair.





The bride has responded, explaining that she did not wear jewellery as assumed, rather she had a lace material cut out into flowery shapes.



But the Christian sisters are still judging her, while telling her that the lace design on her hair looks "worldy".



One Facebook user wrote: "I am very happy that our sister Favour Chinyere Ikechukwu got married.



"It is really a good thing to marry, and the Bible says we should rejoice with those who rejoice.



"But there is something that needs to be addressed so that others will not copy it.



"Yesterday, I came across her post where she wore her second traditional dress with jewelry on her head. I was so displeased; I did not even bother to like or comment on the post.



"What surprises me is that our HOREMOW sisters were busy commenting "beautiful."



"Someone messaged me on WhatsApp and asked me a question, that I said gel is a sin, but one of us just wedded and she used gel and beads on her hair; that she is confused.



"Sister Favour has caused confusion to the body of Christ.



"Please, dear believers who intend to make heaven, stop calling evil good.



"The lace design she used on her head is not good, it looks worldly, including the gel and the shining pins.



"This needs to be addressed so that other sisters will not start copying the same thing.



"1 Thessalonians 5:22 says, "Abstain from all appearance of evil."



"This is not judgment; I am correcting in love."



See more comments from her fellow Christian sisters below.

