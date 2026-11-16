A bride who wore her natural hair on her wedding day is receiving heat from her fellow conservative Christian sisters who believe she has committed a sin.
According to the Christian sisters, the bride was wrong for using gel on her natural hair. They also condemned her for wearing beads and jewellery on her hair.
The bride has responded, explaining that she did not wear jewellery as assumed, rather she had a lace material cut out into flowery shapes.
But the Christian sisters are still judging her, while telling her that the lace design on her hair looks "worldy".
One Facebook user wrote: "I am very happy that our sister Favour Chinyere Ikechukwu got married.
"It is really a good thing to marry, and the Bible says we should rejoice with those who rejoice.
"But there is something that needs to be addressed so that others will not copy it.
"Yesterday, I came across her post where she wore her second traditional dress with jewelry on her head. I was so displeased; I did not even bother to like or comment on the post.
"What surprises me is that our HOREMOW sisters were busy commenting "beautiful."
"Someone messaged me on WhatsApp and asked me a question, that I said gel is a sin, but one of us just wedded and she used gel and beads on her hair; that she is confused.
"Sister Favour has caused confusion to the body of Christ.
"Please, dear believers who intend to make heaven, stop calling evil good.
"The lace design she used on her head is not good, it looks worldly, including the gel and the shining pins.
"This needs to be addressed so that other sisters will not start copying the same thing.
"1 Thessalonians 5:22 says, "Abstain from all appearance of evil."
"This is not judgment; I am correcting in love."
See more comments from her fellow Christian sisters below.
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Where are these self-appointed judges coming from, and which Book of the Law is the basis for their judgement. Some people just arrogate to themselves, the power to put others into bondage. Ignorant hypocrites everywhere ...
Cultism in the name of Christianity
Abeg, let me be!
Useless people! Nne, enjoy your marriage jare! Don't let sour pusses disturb your joy. Congratulations!
Very weird people.
This girl is pretty.... Those calling themselves sisters AND condemning are living in bondage...The phone you're using to communicate and social media aren't worldly things? Mad people everywhere. E
Brain washed manipulated human beings. There might even be a hint of jealousy as well. The Bride looks beautiful, she deserves to dress nice, feel good and be happy on her wedding day. I am sure the groom loves his wife the way she looked. Congratulations to both of them. The manipulated illiterates who can not read and get proper interpretation of scripture, should pray that the Holy spirit release them from the bandage they are in. The bible says "man looks on the outward appearance, but GOD looks at the heart" what a shame.
Na wa!!
So what did they want this bride to wear? I love the bride’s look. Favour Chinyere you looked good and kudos for not using European hair!
All these religious bullshit. Every country where religion has a stronghold are either at war, suffering or poverty ridden. Instead of investing so much energy in religious brainwashing shenanigans, why not invest that energy in real education and see enlightened your lives will become.
They prefer that she shave her hair. There is nothing wrong with it.
Tell them all to shot the fuck up . Na jealousy dey worry all of them. You and your husband are very beautiful and loved by God . Don't mind them hypothetics.
My dear sister,I wish u nothing but d best marriage can offer.
Aye sister Rebecca ati awon followers e de maa baje ni! what is worldly in this lady's appearance?? she should have pour dung on herself instead?
All of una go dey alright.😎
Those condemning her are so demonic, full of envy, jealousy and bad belle. They reek of evil, enjoy your day beautiful, you're so so lovely
Who are these sad sisters? May the spirit of God fill you with love and joy from above. That bride is perfect and modest. There is nothing wrong with her dressing. Carry your wahala go jare.
These are the kind of stupid comments that make people run away from church. The woman who posted castigating the bride must've never understood why Jesus condemned the Pharisees and their hypocrisy of pretending to know God more than others. Any church that is obsessed with people's hair instead of the word of God is a cult. No hair will make anyone fall into sin. No flowers or jewels either. False teachings of hatred, judgement and oppression certainly do.
So people like this still exist in 2026. There's no hope for these ones biko. Caged by religion for life
May God punish all these people