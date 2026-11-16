The Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, has confirmed that all 36 states of the federation have approved the bill seeking to amend the Constitution to pave the way for the establishment of State Police.

Ogunlana disclosed this in a statement, describing the development as a 100 per cent endorsement by the State Houses of Assembly.

He said the approval exceeds the constitutional requirement of 24 states stipulated under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

According to him, the bill had long met all constitutional and administrative requirements for transmission, as provided under the Constitution and the Acts Authentication Act, Cap. A2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

However, he explained that the leadership of the National Assembly directed a brief delay in transmitting the bill to allow for broader national consensus and further engagement with all states of the federation.

Ogunlana described the unanimous endorsement as an unprecedented demonstration of cooperation between the National Assembly and the State Houses of Assembly, as well as constructive collaboration between the executive arms of government at both federal and state levels.

He added that following the completion of the verification process by the Office of the Clerk to the National Assembly, the bill is now set to be transmitted to the President for assent.