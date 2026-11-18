The National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu has lost control of governance in Nigeria, stating that the country is facing deeper insecurity and economic distress than when the administration assumed office in 2023.

Speaking during an interview on Trust TV on Wednesday , November 18, Baba-Ahmed evaluated the administration’s record more than three years into its tenure, arguing that the scale, pattern, and impact of violent attacks across the country have deteriorated to unprecedented levels.

"We are in deeper trouble than when you came. Violence is becoming a lot more serious than we anticipated," Baba-Ahmed stated.

According to the former presidential political adviser, President Tinubu campaigned on pledges to end insecurity, foster national stability, and improve living conditions, but has failed to fulfill those commitments. Baba-Ahmed contended that the administration has become detached from the daily realities confronting ordinary citizens, operating as though disconnected from the worsening hardship and breakdown of public trust.

He also criticized the President’s state visit to the United Kingdom earlier this year, describing the trip, which involved a large delegation of ministers and government officials, as poorly timed and insensitive given that it proceeded shortly after deadly terror attacks in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Baba-Ahmed maintained that a leader attuned to the national mood would not have embarked on such an engagement amid widespread mourning and insecurity.

Concluding that the structural and social damage incurred over the past three years is too severe to be reversed before the 2027 general elections, Baba-Ahmed urged the Federal Government to abandon official assurances that conditions are improving and instead implement urgent measures to restore security and safeguard citizen welfare.