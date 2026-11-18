A Swedish council chief has been sacked after it was discovered that he is also an adult film star.

Lars Eriksson, 55, reportedly lost his job last month when his appearance in an adult film came to light. He claims it was made before he entered local politics.

Mr Eriksson had starred in adult films dating back to 2018, the same year he left the Riksdag, Sweden's parliament. But his career as an adult film star came to light after he was identified in two adult films that were published in 2025 and October this year, respectively, while he was serving as the municipal council chief of Jokkmokk, in Swedish Lapland, according to local media.

He was reportedly sacked on October 19 before being reinstated one week later without responsibility for the council's workforce, finances or budget.

Mr Eriksson has claimed the movies, made in the US, were filmed before he became Jokkmokk council chief and that his last contact with the porn industry was in 2022.

He had starred in the films under the pseudonym 'Hans' and appeared in front of the camera in the film released in October.