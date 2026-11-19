Members of the Cascio family and James Porte have sued attorney Bryan Freedman, alleging that he failed to disclose his work for Michael Jackson’s estate while presenting himself as an advocate for their interests during settlement negotiations.



Frank, Edward, Dominic and Aldo Cascio, along with Marie Nicole and Porte, accuse Freedman of legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud and negligent misrepresentation, according to a complaint obtained by TMZ.



The plaintiffs say the negotiations concerned previously undisclosed allegations of abuse against Jackson. They allege that Freedman approached them with an investigator after the estate sought to address potential claims against the late singer. According to the complaint, Freedman told them he was advocating for their interests in dealings with the estate and advised that they did not need separate legal representation.



The plaintiffs allege that he did not disclose that he also represented the estate in other matters, including its lawsuit against HBO over Leaving Neverland. The documentary examined abuse allegations made against Jackson by two other accusers.



They say they signed a settlement agreement without an adequate opportunity to obtain independent legal advice or carefully review its terms.



The plaintiffs allege that they only later understood the agreement’s confidentiality and non-disparagement requirements, provisions allowing settlement money to be recovered as a penalty, and clauses requiring disputes to be resolved through arbitration. They maintain that they would not have signed had they known about those provisions beforehand.



Freedman has represented numerous high-profile clients, including Justin Baldoni in his legal dispute with Blake Lively. TMZ said it had contacted Freedman for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.