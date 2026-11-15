Late American rapper Takeoff estate resolves lawsuit over alleged 2020 sexual assault ahead of scheduled trial

The estate of late Migos rapper Takeoff has resolved a long-running lawsuit filed by a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her at a house party in 2020.

The lawsuit was filed in August 2020 by a woman identified only as Jane Doe. She alleged that Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, assaulted her in a bedroom during a party in Encino, California, in June of that year. She said she subsequently went to hospital and reported the incident to the Los Angeles Police Department, although no criminal charges were filed.

A trial had been scheduled to begin on December 1, 2026. However, a court filing submitted on Thursday, November 12, stated that lawyers for both parties planned to file a dismissal. In a joint statement, the parties said, “The matter is resolved.” No further details about the settlement or terms of the resolution were disclosed.

Takeoff’s estate had strongly denied the allegations, claiming the woman fabricated the account to extort money. The estate, managed by the rapper’s mother, took over the case after he was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley in November 2022.

Had the case proceeded to trial, the woman’s lawyers planned to present a deposition Takeoff gave in September 2022, less than two months before he passed away. The witness list also included DJ Durel, a Migos producer whom the woman said invited her to the party.

According to Billboard, the resolution brings the civil case to a close ahead of the scheduled trial.