Four men have been convicted of abusing Joanne Young after her former husband, a former British Conservative councillor, drugged her and recruited other men online to attack her without her knowledge.



Norman Macksoni, Richard Wilkins, Connor Sanderson-Doyle and Mohammed Hassan were found guilty at Winchester Crown Court and remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.



Joanne Young has waived her right to anonymity. Her former husband, Philip Young, had already admitted multiple offences committed against her during a 13-year period. Young, 50, served as a Conservative councillor on Swindon Borough Council between 2007 and 2010. His most recent address was in Enfield, north London.



The court heard that he used websites and apps, including Craigslist, Grindr and Fab Swingers, under the username London Monkey to recruit men to abuse his wife, largely at their family home in Swindon, United Kingdom.



Police discovered 480 intimate photographs and videos taken on 200 occasions. Young also posted images online on at least 500 occasions. Sanderson-Doyle told police that he arrived at the family home to find Joanne bound to a bed.



Macksoni, 48, from Sharnbrook in Bedfordshire, was convicted of one count involving a forced intimate act. Wilkins, 62, from Toothill in Swindon, was convicted of one such count and another involving non-consensual penetration.



Sanderson-Doyle, 32, from Swindon, was convicted of offences involving non-consensual penetration and unwanted intimate touching. Hassan, 38, also from Swindon, was convicted of one count involving unwanted intimate touching.



Young previously pleaded guilty to 56 charges. Those relating to his former wife comprised 14 counts of voyeurism, 11 involving forced intimate acts, 11 of administering a substance with intent, seven involving non-consensual penetration, four involving other intimate abuse and one of publishing obscene articles.



He also admitted three charges of making indecent images of children, one of possessing prohibited images of children in July 2024 and four of possessing extreme explicit images between January 2019 and January 2024.



A sixth defendant, Dean Hamilton, 47, from Street in Somerset, admitted four offences involving a forced intimate act, non-consensual penetration and other intimate abuse. Mr Justice Saini refused bail for the four men convicted at trial, saying he would require pre-sentence reports before determining their sentences.



“Given my current view they are facing significant prison sentences, I will not be granting them bail,” he said. The judge also praised Joanne’s conduct throughout the case. “Mrs Young has shown amazing bravery throughout these proceedings,” he said.