2027: Church is Holy Ground, not a Political Arena, keep politics out of churches, Soludo tells politicians

Anambra State Governor Professor Charles Soludo has urged politicians to refrain from turning places of worship into political campaign grounds, emphasizing that sacred spaces must remain neutral environments accessible to citizens of all political affiliations.
Soludo delivered the caution while addressing the congregation during the 30th ministry anniversary celebration of Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje, at the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry in Onitsha.
"I don’t use the place of worship for politics. The place of worship should be a holy place that people of all political persuasion should come and worship God in peace. It should not be a place for politics, but you will separate the politics. Politicians, there is a venue for politics. If you want to worship God, you’ll go to the house of God. We must separate the two things clearly," Soludo stated.
Highlighting his own political conduct, the governor noted that he maintained a strict personal policy against utilizing religious venues for electoral campaigns during his own gubernatorial bid.
"Six months before my election, I took a deliberate decision. I never went to any church to cup a microphone to ask them to vote for me or to campaign. It was a deliberate decision. I worship in the government chapel until the election day and afterwards. We must never politicise the church. We must never politicise the place of worship. Politicians, keep off churches. Keep off places of worship. That’s a deliberate message… My kind of a consistency of character," he added.
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Cursed man!!!
But that is Yes Daddy's playground and wheelhouse and where he goes on the hustings, stealing from Caesar the things that are Caesar's. He'd rather die than not go there.
See this animal who went to church to campaign more than 20 times for his own reelection few months ago. Hypocrite
The fear of Peter obi
After the Pastors being bribe by you politicians? Most are part of the political calamity in Nigeria because of greed of money and material things. Some low cadre pastors were given fifty thousand naira and a bag of rice to campaigns for the government of the day. We don't know what the presidents and bishops were given. Theirs is going to be hundredfold.
Who are you referring to? I hope not our beloved Peter Obi, because we need him to campaign in churches. Your master Tinubu has weaponised religion so why can't opposition do it too? Obi will campaign in churches all over Nigeria. Thank God Tinubu doesn't need christians, the muslim-muslim ticket is enough for him. Abeg say something else, or be quiet if you have nothing good to say.
Sharrap Mr. Man. You are obviously not interested in Nigeria but what will become of you after 2029 when your tenure expires. The Church decides who rules America. You cannot neglect the Wisdom of Spritual Leaders in Leadership. 90% of God fearing and genuine Imams understands that Tinubu does not have both the moral and spiritual character to be the President of Nigeria. I believe same applies to the God fearing and genuine Christian Leaders
Churches should not tolerate them
So, wetin APGA flag dey do inside Odumeje's church on that day?
Same Soludo who campaigned inside the Ebube Mmuo Nso Church, in 2021, before his first term election. You have no need for the people again, you can talk anyhow.