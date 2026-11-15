Facebook Instagram Advert enquiry
Linda Ikeji's Blog News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
News

2027: Church is Holy Ground, not a Political Arena, keep politics out of churches, Soludo tells politicians

By Linda Ikeji
2027: Church is Holy Ground, not a Political Arena, keep politics out of churches, Soludo tells politicians


Anambra State Governor Professor Charles Soludo has urged politicians to refrain from turning places of worship into political campaign grounds, emphasizing that sacred spaces must remain neutral environments accessible to citizens of all political affiliations.
 


Soludo delivered the caution while addressing the congregation during the 30th ministry anniversary celebration of Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje, at the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry in Onitsha.
 


"I don’t use the place of worship for politics. The place of worship should be a holy place that people of all political persuasion should come and worship God in peace. It should not be a place for politics, but you will separate the politics. Politicians, there is a venue for politics. If you want to worship God, you’ll go to the house of God. We must separate the two things clearly," Soludo stated.
 


Highlighting his own political conduct, the governor noted that he maintained a strict personal policy against utilizing religious venues for electoral campaigns during his own gubernatorial bid.
 


"Six months before my election, I took a deliberate decision. I never went to any church to cup a microphone to ask them to vote for me or to campaign. It was a deliberate decision. I worship in the government chapel until the election day and afterwards. We must never politicise the church. We must never politicise the place of worship. Politicians, keep off churches. Keep off places of worship. That’s a deliberate message… My kind of a consistency of character," he added.

 

 

 

 

More News →

Most read

Last 3 days
  1. 1 Nigerian lecturer knocks men who fail to satisfy their wives at home but go all out for side chicks
  2. 2 Peter Obi reacts as Kwankwaso’s convoy is attacked by suspected thugs in Kano
  3. 3 Man abandons job opportunity after company staff falsified his HIV test result
  4. 4 Wike's aide, Lere Olayinka, shares story of how he almost lost his first child to fake infant formula
  5. 5 Bandits abduct two women in Kaduna
  6. 6 South African woman shares how she contracted HIV after she was assaulted by multiple men
  7. 7 Canada denies Russian team entry for Ice hockey tournament
  8. 8 Actor Yul Edochie teaches women how to treat their men as wife Judy Austin prays for him before work
  9. 9 Police investigate convenience store incident that left one person dead, woman hospitalized
  10. 10 Dani Alves’ model wife confirms breakup with the ex-footballer after he took up new life as preacher
  11. 11 35-year-old man arrested in Niger state for breaking into house and stealing eleven wrappers
  12. 12 Young girl rescued from 12-metre disused borehole six days after being dumped inside by her father

Comments (10)

Add yours ↓

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.

  1. Anonymous

    Cursed man!!!

  2. Anonymous

    But that is Yes Daddy's playground and wheelhouse and where he goes on the hustings, stealing from Caesar the things that are Caesar's. He'd rather die than not go there.

  3. Yeah

    See this animal who went to church to campaign more than 20 times for his own reelection few months ago. Hypocrite

    1. Anonymous

      The fear of Peter obi

  4. Ishaku Ajang Azi

    After the Pastors being bribe by you politicians? Most are part of the political calamity in Nigeria because of greed of money and material things. Some low cadre pastors were given fifty thousand naira and a bag of rice to campaigns for the government of the day. We don't know what the presidents and bishops were given. Theirs is going to be hundredfold.

  5. Anonymous

    Who are you referring to? I hope not our beloved Peter Obi, because we need him to campaign in churches. Your master Tinubu has weaponised religion so why can't opposition do it too? Obi will campaign in churches all over Nigeria. Thank God Tinubu doesn't need christians, the muslim-muslim ticket is enough for him. Abeg say something else, or be quiet if you have nothing good to say.

  6. Mallam Halilu

    Sharrap Mr. Man. You are obviously not interested in Nigeria but what will become of you after 2029 when your tenure expires. The Church decides who rules America. You cannot neglect the Wisdom of Spritual Leaders in Leadership. 90% of God fearing and genuine Imams understands that Tinubu does not have both the moral and spiritual character to be the President of Nigeria. I believe same applies to the God fearing and genuine Christian Leaders

  7. Anonymous

    Churches should not tolerate them

  8. Onye Anambra

    So, wetin APGA flag dey do inside Odumeje's church on that day?

  9. Anonymous

    Same Soludo who campaigned inside the Ebube Mmuo Nso Church, in 2021, before his first term election. You have no need for the people again, you can talk anyhow.

Add your comment

News / Tip-off

Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Mobile: 08163941957

Advertise with us

Email: [email protected]
Phone: 08163941957, 08118879335

Share story