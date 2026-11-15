2027: Church is Holy Ground, not a Political Arena, keep politics out of churches, Soludo tells politicians



Anambra State Governor Professor Charles Soludo has urged politicians to refrain from turning places of worship into political campaign grounds, emphasizing that sacred spaces must remain neutral environments accessible to citizens of all political affiliations.





Soludo delivered the caution while addressing the congregation during the 30th ministry anniversary celebration of Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje, at the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry in Onitsha.





"I don’t use the place of worship for politics. The place of worship should be a holy place that people of all political persuasion should come and worship God in peace. It should not be a place for politics, but you will separate the politics. Politicians, there is a venue for politics. If you want to worship God, you’ll go to the house of God. We must separate the two things clearly," Soludo stated.





Highlighting his own political conduct, the governor noted that he maintained a strict personal policy against utilizing religious venues for electoral campaigns during his own gubernatorial bid.

