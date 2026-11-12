"Lagos is where I felt I'm not good enough" DJ Cuppy shares her feelings about Lagos

DJ Cuppy has shared how she feels about Lagos and the things she's been through in the state of her birth.



The disc jokey, whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, disclosed this in her upcoming documentary tagged Ifeoluwa.





She said Lagos keeps changing and she is changing for the better, but people want to keep her in a box.

She added: "I love Lagos, but me and Lagos have an interesting relationship.

"Lagos was where I was born, it's my home, it's where Cuppy was made

"Lagos is probably where I've experienced most of my disappointments.

"Lagos is where I felt like I'm not good enough.

"Lagos is where I've had my biggest heartbreak and sometimes where I felt unappreciated the most.

"And I feel like Lagos assaults your senses. It's just a place that you have to survive."

See the video below.



