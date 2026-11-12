"Lagos is where I felt I'm not good enough" DJ Cuppy shares her feelings about Lagos

DJ Cuppy has shared how she feels about Lagos and the things she's been through in the state of her birth.
The disc jokey, whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, disclosed this in her upcoming documentary tagged Ifeoluwa.
She added: "I love Lagos, but me and Lagos have an interesting relationship.
"Lagos was where I was born, it's my home, it's where Cuppy was made
"Lagos is probably where I've experienced most of my disappointments.
"Lagos is where I felt like I'm not good enough.
"Lagos is where I've had my biggest heartbreak and sometimes where I felt unappreciated the most.
"And I feel like Lagos assaults your senses. It's just a place that you have to survive."
See the video below.
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Lagos is not for the faint hearted....you have to be stoic to survive Lagos....everyone wants to step on you one way or the other
No be say papa person get money ooo , sometimes , peace of mind. Hmmm . A lot going on with dem billionaires.
Crazy cat lady.
Because your great grandfather stole lagos state money while he was governor which is where your family got their money, and tinubu learned from him well
Why your great grand father no thief e own, abi bcos him no get opportunity? IDIOT
MIGRAINE SOLUTION I used to have migraine which affected my sleep, would cause chest pain, and won't be able to function well during the day. It was terrible, but I read Dr. Batmanghelidj books on water "water cures drugs kills" I saw testimonies of people who were cured of sicknesses like migraine, sleeplessness, leg pain, back pain and many many sicknesses. The second book is "your body's many cries for water. Dm me if you need these books. You may see testimonies of people who suffered the sicknesses you are suffering from. If you have migraine, a pain in one side of your head or both sides. It even affects your sleep and you don't sleep well, you even feel head pain when using your phone and chest pain. Drink 10 pure water or 21/2 litres of water daily and like 3-5 times put little salt in your mouth and drink the pure water. Screenshot this and post on your WhatsApp status and send to others. Other things for good health; -Stop eating breakfast, it's a useless meal, your body wasn't designed to take in much food. -Fast for the whole day or till 6pm, two days a week, when you break, break with eggs not refined carbs, bread, sugary drinks, snacks, wheat. -Stop taking sugar, sugary drinks, juices, bread, indomie. Bread is poison, it contains preservatives, and other harmful things, same as indomie, stop taking wheat. Stop giving your children all these things even Milo, milk and those cereals,it's why your children keep getting sick. Fix their meals and their health will be fine. -Drink water first in the morning but rinse your mouth twice to flush out toxins gathered overnight. Drink enough water during the day. Drink like 6 sachets of pure water daily. -Exercise daily -Do breathing exercise -Eat dinner before 7pm -Drop your phone/screen two hours before sleep and keep your phone far from you while sleeping.
TYPHOID CURE Typhoid affects sleep a lot. When I had it, I ate garlic in the morning and during the day, you can use it before brushing in the morning. If you can't eat garlic, you can get pineapple peels, lemon grass, and lime, boil them together and drink. Meet aboki for pineapple peels, you can buy one small pineapple because some of them won't want to give you for free. Lemon grass can be gotten from the market, just ask people around in the market. You will thank me for telling you this. Screenshot this and post on your WhatsApp status and send to others. Other things for good health; -Stop eating breakfast, it's a useless meal, your body wasn't designed to take in much food. -Fast for the whole day or till 6pm, two days a week, when you break, break with eggs not refined carbs, bread, sugary drinks, snacks, wheat. -Stop taking sugar, sugary drinks, juices, bread, indomie. Bread is poison, it contains preservatives, and other harmful things, same as indomie, stop taking wheat. Stop giving your children all these things even Milo, milk and those cereals,it's why your children keep getting sick. Fix their meals and their health will be fine. -Drink water first in the morning but rinse your mouth twice to flush out toxins gathered overnight. Drink enough water during the day. Drink like 6 sachets of pure water daily. -Exercise daily -Do breathing exercise -Eat dinner before 7pm -Drop your phone/screen two hours before sleep and keep your phone far from you while sleeping
You go girl! Live your life. Be you!
Money miss road
Aunty slow down with the weight loss drug. You look dehydrated. Lagos is a place for hustlers and a whole lot of competition. Something you probably can't comprehend.
How come this very pretty woman can't find someone to love and live with, is it because she is Yoruba. No Non Yoruba Nigerian would want to marry her. I heard they said Yoruba women dey dirty. This lady's pretty. Men please forget about her tribe and marry her.
if you are not appreciated where you came from, please do some changes, her biggest haters are fom that same Lagos