46 year old Ronaldinho makes winning return to football in Italy’s third division

Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho made a winning return to competitive professional football at the age of 46, featuring in the first half as Italian third-tier side Ravenna defeated local rivals Forlì 2-0 in Serie C.

Playing his first official club fixture since departing Fluminense in 2015, the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner delivered a measured, low-key performance before a packed crowd at the Stadio Bruno Benelli on Italy’s Adriatic coast. Owned since 2024 by Italian-American businessman Ignazio Cipriani, Ravenna, currently pushing for promotion to Serie B after last competing in the second tier in 2008, installed a temporary 1,800-seat stand dubbed "R10" to accommodate heightened demand for the fixture.

Ronaldinho entered the pitch to theatrical fanfare, greeted by flares, smoke bombs, and Andrea Bocelli’s "Con Te Partirò" playing over the stadium loudspeakers. Although operating at a relaxed pace and largely distributing simple passes rather than displaying the explosive dribbling of his prime, he played a role in the attacking sequence that culminated in Giulio Donati firing Ravenna ahead in the 36th minute.

Ronaldinho makes his first professional appearance after 4,068 days in retirement. But I thought once a footballer retires, there's no coming back? 🤔 https://t.co/ozsC7Jga9I — Sinachi (@Sinachi0424) November 15, 2026

The former Barcelona and AC Milan forward was substituted at halftime following handshakes with teammates and match officials, with Simone Rabbi later adding a second goal in the 58th minute to seal the derby victory. Having arrived in Italy only days prior and completed just a single training session with the squad, it remains uncertain whether Ronaldinho will make further appearances for the club.

The result keeps Ravenna second in Serie C Group B as they pursue leaders Spezia. Under competition rules, only the top team from each of the three regional groups earns automatic promotion to Serie B, while remaining promotion contenders must navigate a multi-round playoff series.