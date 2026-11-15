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Another Nigerian Christian woman claims she married a virgin man

By Linda Ikeji
Another Nigerian Christian woman claims she married a virgin man
A Nigerian woman, Chinonso Catherine has revealed that she and her husband were virgins when they got married six years ago. 
 
 
According to Chinonso, she found out her husband was a virgin because he was too shy to hold her by the waist or kiss her. 
 
 
She said he later confirmed it on their wedding night and they “learnt everything from scratch” by themselves.
 
"How I knew my husband was a virgin. Interestingly my husband never asked me if I was still a virgin and myself I never asked him if he was a virgin too,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. 
 
"We just sincerely loved ourselves and loved God too. The reason I kept myself wasn't just for my future husband it's because of the fear of God and that's exactly what my husband did.
 
"After our wedding we went to the hotel to take our pictures and my husband was shy to even hold me by the waist, when the photographer said bro Nonso kiss your wife my husband was so shy. Infact this pose you see our best man gingered him before we achieved this.
 
"It was later that night he told me he was a virgin and honestly I wasn't surprised because my husband dey fear to touch woman and I noticed it during our courtship.
 
"Long story cut short we learnt everything from scratch by ourselves, no body was wild or expecting anyone to hang on the ceiling all in the name of doing the do.
 
“I prayed for a virgin husband and God gave me one. Please my singles keep yourself pure.”
 
Another Nigerian Christian woman claims she married a virgin man
Another Nigerian Christian woman claims she married a virgin man
Another Nigerian Christian woman claims she married a virgin man
Another Nigerian Christian woman claims she married a virgin man
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Comments (18)

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  1. Anonymous

    The settings no too straight. A bit curvy for me

  2. Anonymous

    Cock and Bull story

  3. Kayode Cole

    🤣🤣🤣🤣should we tell her?

  4. Anonymous

    Who told her that people hang on the ceiling while doing the do? Wee you gerrout. Next week another virgin will come out with a fable.

    1. Anonymous

      Why all the anger? Because you lost yours @15 doesn't mean another won't keep his or hers till 25.

  5. Iheanacho Johnson

    Is he a virgin at what age? How did you confirm? By the way, of what benefit is a virgin man??

  6. Masotech Masotech

    As man not a virgin you find it difficult to make love with a virgin girl so what now happen to there own case

  7. Anonymous

    Fake stories trending over virgins marrying virgins, it is good that the bed is undefiled but that is not the whole story of marriage, please let’s be guided.

  8. Anonymous

    Nonsense news only in Africa you will hear this nonsense

  9. Anonymous

    HOW YOU TAKE KNOW SAY E NEVER NACK BEFORE? BECAUSE E TALK SO BE EVIDENCE?

  10. Anonymous

    What is the big deal? I married as a virgin. Was 30 when I got married. My first night as a married man was used for prayer n my wife was ok with it.

  11. Ebele

    How did you know how to "hang from the ceiling" if you haven't done it before

  12. Anonymous

    So now who dey hang for ceiling fan 1st? How do you know a man wey neva nack b4 ? Not just by being shy that one wash🤔

  13. Ukeme Etefia

    Of what economic and psychological importance is attached to being a married virgin? F000lz all over social media

  14. Iyke

    God's way. The Peaceful way.

  15. Princewill Amretere

    Are we suppose to give u guys an award?

  16. Anonymous

    Are we suppose to give u guys an award?

  17. Anonymous

    Dont these Obidients have shops to attend to?

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