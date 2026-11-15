Another Nigerian Christian woman claims she married a virgin man

A Nigerian woman, Chinonso Catherine has revealed that she and her husband were virgins when they got married six years ago.

According to Chinonso, she found out her husband was a virgin because he was too shy to hold her by the waist or kiss her.

She said he later confirmed it on their wedding night and they “learnt everything from scratch” by themselves.

"How I knew my husband was a virgin. Interestingly my husband never asked me if I was still a virgin and myself I never asked him if he was a virgin too,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"We just sincerely loved ourselves and loved God too. The reason I kept myself wasn't just for my future husband it's because of the fear of God and that's exactly what my husband did.

"After our wedding we went to the hotel to take our pictures and my husband was shy to even hold me by the waist, when the photographer said bro Nonso kiss your wife my husband was so shy. Infact this pose you see our best man gingered him before we achieved this.

"It was later that night he told me he was a virgin and honestly I wasn't surprised because my husband dey fear to touch woman and I noticed it during our courtship.

"Long story cut short we learnt everything from scratch by ourselves, no body was wild or expecting anyone to hang on the ceiling all in the name of doing the do.

“I prayed for a virgin husband and God gave me one. Please my singles keep yourself pure.”