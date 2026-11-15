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Reactions as mugshot of Nigerian-American woman booked in US jail is released

By Linda Ikeji
Reactions as mugshot of Nigerian-American woman booked in US jail is released

The mugshot photo of a Nigerian woman has sparked reactions on Facebook. 



In a Facebook post shared by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's office, a mugshot of Kelechi Shere was posted with the caption: "Kelechi Shere was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail." 
 

Reactions as mugshot of Nigerian-American woman booked in US jail is released


The reasons listed for her booking includes, "Improper/erratic lane change/failure to maintain lane. 

"Driving under the influence of alcohol." 
 

Reactions as mugshot of Nigerian-American woman booked in US jail is released


However, commenters cared less about the reason she was booked and more about how good she looks in her mugshot. 

They took to the comment section to gush about her "face card". 

See below.

 

Reactions as mugshot of Nigerian-American woman booked in US jail is released
Reactions as mugshot of Nigerian-American woman booked in US jail is released
Reactions as mugshot of Nigerian-American woman booked in US jail is released
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Comments (5)

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  1. Anonymous

    All Linda does is to go look for Nigerians mug shot to post because you don’t have news. One it will be your relatives or you please don’t cry then. Like when Linda was exposed with a married me she started to complain for privacy, but she was doing it to other people she was smiling

  2. lordoffashion

    RHOE real housewives of Enugu

  3. Anonymous

    She is so Beautiful!

  4. Anonymous

    Coming from a massive party, most likely

  5. Anonymous

    Looks like night/club makeup! Choi!

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