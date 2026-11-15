Reactions as mugshot of Nigerian-American woman booked in US jail is released

The mugshot photo of a Nigerian woman has sparked reactions on Facebook.





In a Facebook post shared by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's office, a mugshot of Kelechi Shere was posted with the caption: "Kelechi Shere was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail."





The reasons listed for her booking includes, "Improper/erratic lane change/failure to maintain lane.



"Driving under the influence of alcohol."





However, commenters cared less about the reason she was booked and more about how good she looks in her mugshot.



They took to the comment section to gush about her "face card".



See below.