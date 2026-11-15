I’m still grateful - Nigerian lady reflects on the unpredictable nature of life after losing one of her hands

A Nigerian woman, Flora, has reflected on the unpredictable nature of life after losing one of her hands.
Sharing before-and-photos of herself, she expressed gratitude for being alive and reaffirmed her faith in God.
“Hmmm, indeed life is unpredictable. Who have thoughts a day will come and I will be left with one hand. Well, in all am still grateful and i know my God will never fail me. Happy Sunday to you all,” she wrote.
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Hmmmmmm. Wish u well my dear