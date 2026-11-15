Guinea deports 1,557 West Africans arrested for illegal gold mining

Guinea has deported 1,557 West African nationals arrested and convicted for illegal gold mining as authorities intensify a crackdown on unauthorised mining activities across the country.

The deportees, mostly citizens of Burkina Faso and Mali, were arrested at various mining sites during security operations, according to judicial and security sources cited by AFP on Sunday, November 15.

They were transported in a convoy of 44 vehicles to Kouremale, a border town between Guinea and Mali. The convoy arrived on Saturday after departing the capital, Conakry, on Friday.

The deportations followed prison sentences ranging from 18 months to two years, after which the foreigners were released and expelled from the country.

Guinean authorities intensified the crackdown in early November, particularly in Siguiri, a major gold-producing region in the northeast. The government said the operations were aimed at preventing illegal exploitation of mineral resources and limiting environmental damage caused by unregulated mining.

The crackdown has also heightened tensions between miners and security forces. At least 10 people were killed on Wednesday during clashes between miners and security personnel in Siguiri, according to a government statement issued the following day.

Guinea's main opposition coalition condemned the killings on Saturday, accusing the government of an “authoritarian drift” and criticising its use of force.