Facebook Instagram Advert enquiry
Linda Ikeji's Blog News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Celebrity

Actor Anthony Clark dies

By Linda Ikeji
Actor Anthony Clark dies

Actor Anthony Clark has died at the age of 62. 



The “Yes, Dear” star passed away from from complications relating to pneumonia, Deadline reported on Wednesday, November 11. 



Clark’s former co-star Mike O’Malley took to X on Wednesday to share the news, writing that the actor, who passed away the day prior, “was a hilarious guy." 



He added, “When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows.” 
 


O’Malley noted that the first time they saw Clark at The Comedy Connection, they “laughed and laughed.” 

“He was so unique — one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations,” O’Malley recalled, noting that he was “a fan before [he] was a friend.” 
 


O’Malley said that the pals “spoke on the phone three weeks ago.” 

“He had us laughing loudly once again,” O’Malley wrote, drawing attention to snapshots from the beloved CBS sitcom, which he noted “ended 20 years ago after 122 episodes.” 



In the comments thread, fans mourned the loss, with one person writing, “RIP Anthony. You made us all laugh so hard.”


Another wrote, “He was a genuinely funny comedian who clearly brought a lot of people joy. Thinking of him and you.” 



A third said, “Yes, Dear” was a great show. to all that loved and knew him,” while a fourth lamented, “Yes, Dear” got us through some times RIP.”
 

 

 

More Celebrity →

Most read

Last 3 days
  1. 1 Singers Usher and Chris Brown's Los Angeles concert canceled amid ongoing feud
  2. 2 US ICE detains Nigerian-born USF professor and Bay Area nurse Ann Lawani
  3. 3 Police says it has uncovered 'phone farms' as it arrests suspect over election misinformation
  4. 4 Police probe businessman Blord’s armed escorts after viral airport video
  5. 5 Court sentences couple to 5 years imprisonment for attempting to sell their one-year-old son in Cross River
  6. 6 Prison Break actor Stacy Keach passes away at 85
  7. 7 “We are hungry, pay us our salaries” – Osun monarch appeals to Adeleke over seven months of unpaid salaries to 17 kings and 440 chiefs
  8. 8 Nigerian-born lawyer makes history as first immigrant to become lieutenant governor of New Jersey in U.S
  9. 9 Update: 17-year-old arrested over death of 15-year-old Ghanaian boy in US
  10. 10 Footballer dies at 22 after suffering cardiac arrest during training session
  11. 11 Nigerians jeer as APC campaign bus gets stuck on dilapidated road (video)
  12. 12 Soul Food actress Emma P. Hall passes away

Comments (0)

Add yours ↓

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.

No comments yet. Be the first to share your thoughts.

Add your comment

News / Tip-off

Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Mobile: 08163941957

Advertise with us

Email: [email protected]
Phone: 08163941957, 08118879335

Share story