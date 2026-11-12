Actor Anthony Clark dies

Actor Anthony Clark has died at the age of 62.





The “Yes, Dear” star passed away from from complications relating to pneumonia, Deadline reported on Wednesday, November 11.





Clark’s former co-star Mike O’Malley took to X on Wednesday to share the news, writing that the actor, who passed away the day prior, “was a hilarious guy."





He added, “When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows.”





O’Malley noted that the first time they saw Clark at The Comedy Connection, they “laughed and laughed.”



“He was so unique — one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations,” O’Malley recalled, noting that he was “a fan before [he] was a friend.”





O’Malley said that the pals “spoke on the phone three weeks ago.”



“He had us laughing loudly once again,” O’Malley wrote, drawing attention to snapshots from the beloved CBS sitcom, which he noted “ended 20 years ago after 122 episodes.”





In the comments thread, fans mourned the loss, with one person writing, “RIP Anthony. You made us all laugh so hard.”



Another wrote, “He was a genuinely funny comedian who clearly brought a lot of people joy. Thinking of him and you.”





A third said, “Yes, Dear” was a great show. to all that loved and knew him,” while a fourth lamented, “Yes, Dear” got us through some times RIP.”

