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Nigerian woman calls out man who shamed her for being single and claimed she looks sick

By Linda Ikeji
Nigerian woman calls out man who shamed her for being single and claimed she looks sick

A hilarious encounter between two Nigerian Facebook users Blessing Nnenna and  Tochukwu Eze, has gone viral. 

 

Nnenna claimed Eze shamed her for not being married, adding she looked sick when he saw her.

 

Sharing a screenshot of the man’s comment on Facebook, Blessing fired back, declaring that sickness would be his portion instead. 

 

She also clarified that she neither knows the man nor has she ever met him. 

 

Nigerian woman calls out man who shamed her for being single and claimed she looks sick

 

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Comments (4)

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  1. Anonymous

    Rejection

  2. Anonymous

    He probably asked her out that year and she no gree

    1. Oskirin

      Biafrauds men are sometimes toxic.

  3. Anonymous

    How many people marriage favoured? Ask him how many body count he got oniranu of a guy

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