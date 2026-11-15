Nigerian woman calls out man who shamed her for being single and claimed she looks sick

A hilarious encounter between two Nigerian Facebook users Blessing Nnenna and Tochukwu Eze, has gone viral.

Nnenna claimed Eze shamed her for not being married, adding she looked sick when he saw her.

Sharing a screenshot of the man’s comment on Facebook, Blessing fired back, declaring that sickness would be his portion instead.

She also clarified that she neither knows the man nor has she ever met him.