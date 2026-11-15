Temi Otedola and singer Mr Eazi welcome first child

Temi Otedola and singer Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, have welcomed their first child.

Temi announced the good news in an Instagram post on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

She shared a photo of a cream knitted baby socks with a tiny bow.

“Blessings +blessings+blessings” she captioned the same photo on her Instagram story.

The couple announced in May that they were expecting their first child.

Temi and Mr Eazi got engaged in April 2022 after dating for four years.

They tied the knot in August 2025 at Hallgrímskirkja Church in Reykjavík, Iceland.