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Nigeria issues travel advisory to Addis Ababa after 16 citizens reportedly die from altitude-related complications

By Linda Ikeji
Nigeria issues travel advisory to Addis Ababa after 16 citizens reportedly die from altitude-related complications

 

The Federal Government has issued a travel advisory urging Nigerians, particularly those with pre-existing medical conditions, to exercise caution when travelling through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, following the reported deaths of 16 Nigerians in the city this year.

 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in an advisory signed by its spokesperson, Oluwafemi Adeniyi.

 

According to the ministry, Nigeria's diplomatic mission in Addis Ababa recorded 16 deaths involving Nigerians who were transiting through the Ethiopian capital. The government linked the reported fatalities to medical complications associated with the city's high altitude.

 

Addis Ababa sits approximately 2,355 metres above sea level, where lower atmospheric pressure means less oxygen is available. The ministry warned that this could pose health risks, particularly for travellers with existing cardiovascular or respiratory conditions.

 

It advised affected Nigerians to seek medical advice before making travel plans involving transit through the city.

 

However, the ministry clarified that the advisory was not intended to discourage Nigerians from travelling to Ethiopia or using Addis Ababa as a transit point, but to ensure that medically vulnerable travellers are aware of the potential risks and take necessary precautions.

 

 

 

 

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