Edo police recover body of 27-year-old man in ongoing investigation into murder syndicate

The Edo State Police Command has recovered another decomposed body during an ongoing investigation into a murder syndicate.

The spokesperson for the command, ASP Eno Ikoedem disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

The deceased identified as Ahkilo Usman, 27, was allegedly murdered and dumped in a bush at Obagie-Nevbosa, between Amagba and Ogheghe communities in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, by the same criminal syndicate suspected of murdering a commercial motorcycle rider Hamisu Sule.

According to the PPRO, the body was recovered by operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU).

Ikoedem said investigation was ongoing, adding that the command would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all those involved were brought to justice.

She urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the police.

"The Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the public that, in furtherance of the investigation into the murder of commercial motorcycle rider, Hamisu Sule, operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) have today recovered another decomposing body murdered and dumped in a bush at Obagie-Nevbosa bordering the Amagba and Ogheghe Communities in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area by the same criminal syndicate,” the statement read.

“The deceased has been identified to be Ahkilo Usman aged 27 years. This latest recovery underscores the gravity of the criminal activities of the suspects and the Command’s determination to uncover the full extent of their operations.

"The Commissioner of Police, CP Patrick Daaor, has vowed that he will not relent until this syndicate and every criminal network threatening the safety of Edo residents are completely crushed and justice served.

"Investigation is ongoing, and the Command assures the public that no effort will be spared in bringing all those involved to justice.

“Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the police."