Nigerian woman advises women to walk away or cheat back rather than confronting their husband's side chicks

A Germany based Nigerian woman, Muna has advised women to walk away or cheat back rather than confronting their cheating husband's side chicks.

She stated this following the burial of a Nigerian woman who tragically passed away after begging her husband's mistress to leave him.

According to Muna, only pick-mes and enablers beg, threaten, fight or warn a husband's mistress.

She said the moment a woman catches her husband cheating, she should start practicing emotional detachment while working towards leaving the marriage.

She further advised wives of cheating husbands to stop eating the food items they bring home and to withdraw intimacy.

However, if a woman chooses not to leave the marriage, she advised her to cheat back but do so with caution.