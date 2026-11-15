Nigerian woman advises women to walk away or cheat back rather than confronting their husband's side chicks

A Germany based Nigerian woman, Muna has advised women to walk away or cheat back rather than confronting their cheating husband's side chicks.
She stated this following the burial of a Nigerian woman who tragically passed away after begging her husband's mistress to leave him.
According to Muna, only pick-mes and enablers beg, threaten, fight or warn a husband's mistress.
She said the moment a woman catches her husband cheating, she should start practicing emotional detachment while working towards leaving the marriage.
She further advised wives of cheating husbands to stop eating the food items they bring home and to withdraw intimacy.
However, if a woman chooses not to leave the marriage, she advised her to cheat back but do so with caution.
“I've been avoiding talking about this woman because she's d£@d now. I respect the dead so much, but let her d€@th serve as a warning/eye-opener to all pickmes and enablers who carry marriage on their heads like c0ke and gala,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, November 15, 2026."Calling your husband's side chic either to beg, warn or thr€at£n her to leave your Horseband and marriage alone is a very sh@m£ful and d1$gust1ng thing to do as a woman!📌 The worst embarassment ever!"Only pickmes and enablers do that, and they don't end well!"See Nne, It's not your fault that your horseband is ch£@ting on you."He's just 1rr£sp0nsible and yus£less, it has nothing to do with you, why are you fighting to fix what you didn't break?? He knows exactly what he's doing."I say this here all the time: the moment you catch your horseband ch€ating, start emotional detachment."Stop eating the foods and fruits he brings home. Don't ever let him touch you again. Mechie ọhụ gi and start working towards leaving the marriage."And If you don't want to leave, you can stay and CH€AT BACK, yes!! Ch€at back with caution, Ch€at back safely and carefully while protecting yourself!! Oburo so ha na apu ara."But one thing you're not allowed to do is f1ght over man with your fellow w0m@n. Let them have him. H€'s for everybody!"Protect your health, peace of mind and sanity. Marriage is not an achievement, so losing it is not a loss.“Rest in peace to the dead... MARRIAGE IS NOT AN ACHIEVEMENT, DON'T LET IT END YOU!.”
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The devil speaking thru the woman yet again...just like he spoke thru Eve
Rather than call your husband's side chick, the best is to lower your standard, cheapen and humiliate yourself. That's the advice of this simpleton.
Every simpleton with no honor is now a free marriage counselor thanks to free social media. 😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥
2 wrong do not make right
What an idiot, walk away, yes, if you can't handle it. Cheat too, if that's what you want, but, not as revenge, it'll only hurt you in the long run. As for attacking the SC or the OD, your marriage contract is with your husband, deal with it or walk, if you attack the 3rd wheel you'll be charged with physical assault, his cheating will not be a defence..
Does the option of cheating back solve the problem? I think not!
because you are a married woman and a side chick to another married man...
Has to be Obi's people