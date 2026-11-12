Congratulatory messages, confusion trail fashion designer Veekee James' new baby bump photo

Veekee James has shared a baby bump photo and her colleagues, friends, and celebrities are congratulating her.





The fashion designer, who celebrated her daughter turning 6 month old a week ago, captioned the new baby bump photo, "The beginning of a beautiful bond."





Many interpreted this as an announcement of a new baby and they dropped congratulatory messages and told her the baby will share a close bond with her first child Eliana, considering the closeness in their age.





Others told her that her husband Femi Atere has really been busy.





Some questioned if they photo is recent or a throwback photo from when she was expecting baby Eliana.





Others pointed out that the hair she's wearing in the baby bump photo is a new hair she wore to Victor Thompson's birthday party this week.



So far, Veekee has not reacted to clear the air.

See reactions below.