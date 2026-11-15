Governor Umo Eno gifts car, N5m to bride abandoned at birth and raised in Akwa Ibom state-owned orphanage

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has gifted a brand new car and the sum of N5 million to Miss Abigail Edet and her husband, Mr. Kevin Etiemana, at their traditional marriage and reception held at Ibom Hall, Uyo.

Abigail, who was abandoned at birth and raised in the Akwa Ibom State Government-owned Special Children's Home, Uyo, was also granted automatic employment into the State Civil Service by the Governor in December 2025.

Governor Eno, who attended the wedding as Father of the day, described the occasion as a moment of joy, noting that Abigail who grew up without a home had been given a home by God.

"I am particularly happy because Abigail grew up without a home, and today God has given her a home. There could be no greater joy. I hope this will inspire the rest of you that each and every one of us, no matter the circumstances of our birth, God has a destiny for you." he said.

Governor Eno thanked the groom for choosing Abigail and charged him to love, protect and cherish her, warning against domestic violence.

"I want to thank the husband for choosing to marry her. I want to encourage you, please take good care of her and know that we are the parents and we will watch you. Please, I don't like a man beating a woman. Take care of her and make her happy," he said.

He also admonished the bride to honour and care for her husband,