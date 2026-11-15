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Governor Umo Eno gifts car, N5m to bride abandoned at birth and raised in Akwa Ibom state-owned orphanage

By Linda Ikeji
Governor Umo Eno gifts car, N5m to bride abandoned at birth and raised in Akwa Ibom state-owned orphanage
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has gifted a brand new car and the sum of N5 million to Miss Abigail Edet and her husband, Mr. Kevin Etiemana, at their traditional marriage and reception held at Ibom Hall, Uyo.
 
 
 
Abigail, who was abandoned at birth and raised in the Akwa Ibom State Government-owned Special Children's Home, Uyo, was also granted automatic employment into the State Civil Service by the Governor in December 2025.
 
 
 
Governor Eno, who attended the wedding as Father of the day, described the occasion as a moment of joy, noting that Abigail who grew up without a home had been given a home by God.
 
"I am particularly happy because Abigail grew up without a home, and today God has given her a home. There could be no greater joy. I hope this will inspire the rest of you that each and every one of us, no matter the circumstances of our birth, God has a destiny for you." he said.
 
 
Governor Eno thanked the groom for choosing Abigail and charged him to love, protect and cherish her, warning against domestic violence.
 
"I want to thank the husband for choosing to marry her. I want to encourage you, please take good care of her and know that we are the parents and we will watch you. Please, I don't like a man beating a woman. Take care of her and make her happy," he said.
 
 
 
He also admonished the bride to honour and care for her husband, 
 
 
Governor Umo Eno gifts car, N5m to bride abandoned at birth and raised in Akwa Ibom state-owned orphanage
Governor Umo Eno gifts car, N5m to bride abandoned at birth and raised in Akwa Ibom state-owned orphanage
Governor Umo Eno gifts car, N5m to bride abandoned at birth and raised in Akwa Ibom state-owned orphanage
Governor Umo Eno gifts car, N5m to bride abandoned at birth and raised in Akwa Ibom state-owned orphanage
Governor Umo Eno gifts car, N5m to bride abandoned at birth and raised in Akwa Ibom state-owned orphanage

 

 

 

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Comments (18)

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  1. Anonymous

    Hope she married the right man.hopefully her husband is not the violent, abusive and manipulator type

  2. Anonymous

    Good one.

  3. Adekanye Lukman Abiodun

    Congratulations

  4. lordoffashion

    I hope say you secure better job for her too shá, cuz 5m na nothing for this current Nigeria

    1. Anonymous

      Please read and comprehend.

  5. Anonymous

    I don't trust men who wear sun glasses indoors. Hopefully he treats her well...

  6. Anonymous

    Congrats to the couple.

  7. Anonymous

    Such a beautiful bride!!!

  8. Anonymous

    Hope her mother and father are still alive to see their daughter shine like this! Make e pepper them wella!

  9. Bandit

    God is good

  10. Anonymous

    His side chick?

  11. Anonymous

    This is grace in the making. Imagine being favored by a governor of a state.

  12. Anonymous

    Mmmm mmm mmm no comment!

  13. Anonymous

    Omo!!!.see that defence.

  14. Anonymous

    The mama go dey somewhere dey look wetin she throwey with regret. She go fit dey inside the crowd sef

  15. Anonymous

    Her mother will be hiding and shrinking, regretting why she did it

  16. Anonymous

    5m = 3500 litres of fuel for the car. Work dey o. Congrats though

  17. Nelson

    Thank you Mr Governor. You are a true father...God will bless you richly IJN!

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