NAFDAC, through its Port Inspection Directorate (PID), has intercepted 17 cartons of suspected unregistered beverages and skin-lightening/anti-ageing injections at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

The interception followed a joint examination conducted at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) Shed. The products were discovered concealed within a 33-carton consignment declared as “personal effects” and transported aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight that arrived the previous day.

NAFDAC says a Physical examination revealed that the products bore no NAFDAC registration numbers, while the consignment lacked the requisite import documentation.

The agency says the entire consignment was placed on hold in the custody of the Nigeria Customs Service while the importer was subsequently invited for questioning, and a statement was obtained as part of the investigation.