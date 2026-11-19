Rihanna and her 1-year-old daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers starred in a new campaign for Dior.





The singer wore only a quilted Lady Dior handbag while carrying her daughter strategically to protect her modesty.





The rest of the singer was bare as she posed for the Dior 2027 campaign.



"Lady Dior 2027," Rihanna captioned the video as she shared it on Instagram.





See below.





