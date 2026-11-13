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Rapper Yella Beezy's baby mama says son will be taken care of following rapper's life sentence

By Linda Ikeji
Rapper Yella Beezy's baby mama says son will be taken care of following rapper's life sentence

D’Andrea Harris, the mother of Yella Beezy’s son, has pledged to stand by their child after the rapper was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.


In an Instagram post, Harris shared an undated video of herself kissing the rapper and reflected on their relationship, questioning his choice of friends.


“My best friend… you were so busy picking apart my friends that you didn’t even pay attention to your own,” she wrote. “Life has taught me what unconditional love feels like, what real friendship looks like, and what’s worth my time and energy.”


Harris said her main concern was their son, MJ, who was still trying to make sense of what had happened to his father. She said he had a strong support network and shared what she would keep telling him: “Even when it feels like you’ve lost so much, you still got me. I’m not going anywhere.”


She added that she draws strength from her son and said the fight was not over, without elaborating. She signed the post, “A taxpaying, law-abiding citizen.”


Yella Beezy was found guilty of capital murder earlier this week and sentenced to life without parole, six years after fellow rapper Mo3 was fatally shot. TMZ reported that before he was taken away, Yella Beezy asked the judge for permission to kiss his son goodbye

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Comments (7)

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  1. Anonymous

    Murder for hire of Mo3, wasted life

  2. Anonymous

    Totally unnecessary killings

  3. Anonymous

    Life without parole

  4. Anonymous

    Lil Durk and Diddy survived because no evidence of payment

  5. Anonymous

    RIP Mo3

  6. Anonymous

    Every black man who is a rapper is a potential killer.

    1. Bandit

      Just like your generation bastard is ice cube drake will smith a killer idiot

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