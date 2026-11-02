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2Face Idibia celebrates ex-wife, Annie, on her birthday

By Linda Ikeji
2Face Idibia celebrates ex-wife, Annie, on her birthday

Singer 2Face Idibia had taken to social media to celebrate his ex-wife, Annie, on her birthday, today.

 

Taking to his Instagram page this evening, 2face posted a photo of Annie with the caption "Happy birthday @annieidibia1''

 

Annie and 2Face went their separate ways last year after 12 years of marriage. They share two daughters.

 

2Face Idibia celebrates ex-wife, Annie, on her birthday

 

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Comments (8)

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  1. olumide adebayo

    Shey you don remarry ba, just fuck off here tuface

    1. Anonymous

      He has seen that the grass is not greener. Children in adult bodies don’t have self control and give in to every emotion they feel. It will eventually lead to destruction.

  2. Oskirin

    Nice one

  3. Anonymous

    Very confused man

  4. Sniper

    Annie,what are you waiting for?Go on your kneel and beg him to take you back.

    1. Anonymous

      You spelled your name wrong. Correct spelling is: Retard

    2. Anonymous

      Using idiotic comments to seek attention

  5. Anonymous

    wishing your ex happy birthday not a bad one, just be at peace with eachother.

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