2Face Idibia celebrates ex-wife, Annie, on her birthday

Singer 2Face Idibia had taken to social media to celebrate his ex-wife, Annie, on her birthday, today.
Taking to his Instagram page this evening, 2face posted a photo of Annie with the caption "Happy birthday @annieidibia1''
Annie and 2Face went their separate ways last year after 12 years of marriage. They share two daughters.
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Shey you don remarry ba, just fuck off here tuface
He has seen that the grass is not greener. Children in adult bodies don’t have self control and give in to every emotion they feel. It will eventually lead to destruction.
Nice one
Very confused man
Annie,what are you waiting for?Go on your kneel and beg him to take you back.
You spelled your name wrong. Correct spelling is: Retard
Using idiotic comments to seek attention
wishing your ex happy birthday not a bad one, just be at peace with eachother.