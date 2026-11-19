Actor Brown Igboegwu has welcomed a son with his wife 16 years after they got married.





The actor took to Instagram to urge his followers to hold on to God and trust that their desires will be granted.





He narrated how people tried to take advantage of him because of his search for a child.





He said that after 10 years of marriage, God blessed them with a daughter.





They kept trying again for another child and now, 6 years after they welcomed their daughter, they have now been blessed with a son weeks after celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary.





Sharing a photo of himself at the hospital, Brown wrote: "THIS IS PROOF THAT ONLY GOD GIVES CHILDREN!



"Not a prophet, not a pastor, not a priest, not an evangelist, and certainly not any man of God. Only God!



"When we waited for our first child, we waited for ten long years. During those years, we visited several churches and prayer houses, seeking God’s intervention. Unfortunately, some people saw our situation as an opportunity to promote their churches, using our videos and testimonies to advertise their ministries and take the glory that belongs to God. I challenged some of them and demanded that they take down those posts.



"By the eighth year, I made a decision: no more prayer houses, no more running from one man of God to another, no more searching for miracles in different places. For the remaining three years, we decided to pray by ourselves and put our faith completely in God. And that was when God answered us!



"Some of those who were unhappy with my decision even made statements suggesting that having another child would be a different story. But I remained convinced that the God who gave us our daughter was more than capable of doing it again.



"Six years later, after another difficult journey, God has done it again!



"These nine months have arguably been the toughest nine months of my 50 years on earth. But guess what? God answered me exactly as I asked Him.



"That is why his name is KAMSIYOCHUKWU EZEABATA!



"Kamsiyochukwu — As I asked God, so He has done.



"Ezeabata — The King has arrived!



"Today, I have no prophet to celebrate, no pastor to give the glory to, and no prayer house to advertise. I GIVE ALL THE GLORY TO GOD!



"Let nobody take the glory that belongs to God. Men may pray with you, prophets may encourage you, and pastors may stand with you, but GOD ALONE IS THE GIVER OF LIFE!



"TO GOD ALONE BE ALL THE GLORY!"





Earlier, before announcing his son's birth, he wrote: "No matter how long you have waited on the Lord, how much you have prayed, fasted, cried, or how many times people have mocked you, never give up!



"The King is coming! He is on His way, and He will surely step into your situation. Whatever the battle may be, whatever the challenge, He has not forgotten you.



"Your waiting is not in vain. In His appointed time, He will arise, fight your battles, and turn your story around.



"Hold on. Keep believing. The King will surely come."

