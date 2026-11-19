Netflix star, Alexander Haskin, has passed away at the age of 38 after he was found in the water by police.



The actor was best known for starring in Netflix's You and the Rookie, and Hulu's Mayans M.C.





He was pulled out of the sea near Santa Monica Pier on November 16 after the Santa Monica Police Department began investigating reports of a man in the water.

He was located by harbour guards and pulled onto a lifeboat, where CPR was administered.

Reports say he was transferred from the pier deck and life-saving efforts continued.

Sadly, Alexander was pronounced deceased at 4:56pm, just 50 minutes after the first reports came in. He was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, according to KTLA.

The SMPD released a statement to People: "The evidence shows the man was alone and did not interact with anyone in the period immediately before the incident. Security footage corroborates that finding."

The actor's father Dana told The California Post that he'd last heard from Alexander after he sent him a text message earlier that day.

Metro reported: "He declined to reveal what the message said but admitted it had raised further questions about his son’s death.

Dana, a former California Highway Patrol officer, also said Alexander had not appeared distressed before the incident and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family."

"He even said that his son sent him a text message early Monday and they last spoke on the phone for close to an hour on Saturday, November 14."