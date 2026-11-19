Larry Poindexter, the soap opera veteran known for his roles on “Days of Our Lives”, “S.W.A.T”, and “General Hospital,” has passed away days after he was struck by a car in Los Angeles.





Poindexter passed on suddenly Wednesday morning, November 18, at the age of 66.

The “S.W.A.T.” actor was hit while crossing the street on his way to pick up food in Studio City, Calif., where he lived, on Nov. 11.

Poindexter had been hospitalized as he was awaiting surgery for his broken ribs before his passing.

Tha actor had a successful career, spanning decades.

Poindexter’s first big on-screen break came when he appeared in eight episodes of “Days of Our Lives” as Ben Welch in 1984.

He returned to the soap 30 years later, in 2014, as Father Louis — a role he played in 24 episodes through 2018.

His soap résumé also included a 23-episode run on “Santa Barbara” and a 12-episode arc on “General Hospital.”

Outside daytime TV, Poindexter played a recurring role on CBS’ “JAG” from 1997 to 1998 and later starred as Rick Berger in 20 episodes of MTV’s “The Hard Times of RJ Berger” from 2010 to 2011.

One of his most recognizable roles, however, came in the 2003 film “S.W.A.T.,” where he played by-the-book LAPD Capt. Thomas Fuller alongside actors Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell.

Throughout his career, the actor also guest-starred on hit TV shows like “Friends,” “Supernatural,” “Weeds” and “NCIS.”

In recent years, Poindexter appeared in three episodes of “Station 19” and popped up on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “9-1-1,” “The Lincoln Lawyer” and “The Rookie.”

Poindexter also built an acclaimed stage career, earning an Ovation Award — Los Angeles theater’s top honor — for “Reefer Madness” and appearing in “The Night of the Iguana,” “Tender Is the Night” and “Fatherland,” according to his website.

Poindexter served as an executive producer on Broadway’s “The Cher Show,” which won two Tony Awards in 2019.

He also pursued a music career, fronting the alternative country band the High Lonesome in the 1990s — which released the album “Feel Free to Do So” in 1995, according to his website.