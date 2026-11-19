Nigeria’s Super Eagles have risen from 30th to 29 th in the latest FIFA Men's World Rankings released on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Nigeria lost 3.79 points and now have 1,564.18, but the movement of other teams was enough to lift them above Algeria, who fell four places to 32nd. Côte d’Ivoire, fourth in Africa, are 1.75 points ahead of Nigeria.

Globally, Nigeria are just ahead of South Korea (30 th , 1,560.02 points) and Paraguay (31 st , 1,559.89 points).

The rise follows Nigeria's two encounters against Tanzania during the November international window as part of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Eric Chelle's men began the fixtures with a convincing 3-1 victory over the Taifa Stars at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, November 13.

However, the Super Eagles failed to complete a double over their East African opponents, settling for a goalless draw in Tuesday's return fixture at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

Despite dropping points in the second encounter, Nigeria earned enough points to improve their position in the global standings.

The latest ranking places Nigeria fifth in Africa, behind Morocco, Senegal, Egypt and Côte d'Ivoire.

Morocco remain the continent's highest-ranked nation after climbing two places to fifth globally, while Senegal occupy 18th position, Egypt are 26th, and Côte d'Ivoire are ranked 28th.

Algeria, meanwhile, dropped to sixth in Africa after falling four places to 32nd in the world.

Elsewhere, Spain retained the number one position globally, followed by Argentina, France and England in second, third and fourth places, respectively. Morocco completed the global top five.