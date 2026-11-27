A Nigerian woman Ani Obiageli, has given birth to twins after 16 years of marriage.

She shared her testimony in a Facebook post on Friday, November 27, 2026, expressing her joy at finally becoming a mother.

“I’m speechless…… I’m speechless oooo…. After 16 years of mockery,16 years of shame , 16 years of tears , God has finally remembered me,” she wrote.

"Guess what ???? He gave me double for my years of wait. How will you shout???? El-Roi.

"One day, I will tell my story on my this internet …, But for now rejoice with me …. I am finally a mother. Oby is finally a mother ooooooo…. Thank You Jesus.

“Words fail me … I can’t express my joy …. I’m typing this with tears of joy . I couldn’t even wait to heal from pains of CS tear. I just want to share my story to encourage someone that God is faithful. God can never lie …. God can never lie.”