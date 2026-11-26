A supply teacher has died after suffering a serious medical emergency while teaching at Handsworth Grange Community Sports College in Sheffield.



Emergency services attended the school on 25 November, with an air ambulance landing on the playing field. The teacher was taken to Northern General Hospital, The Sun reported. The school subsequently confirmed the death and remained closed following the incident.



In a letter to parents, Bev Matthews, chief executive of Minerva Learning Trust, which runs the school, expressed condolences to the teacher’s family, friends and colleagues. “It is with great sadness that we can confirm that the member of supply teaching staff who experienced a medical emergency whilst teaching at the school on 25 November 2026 has sadly passed away,” she wrote.



“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with their family, friends and colleagues at this extremely difficult time.” Matthews acknowledged the distress experienced by pupils and staff who witnessed the emergency response.



“This has been a deeply upsetting incident for everyone affected. Pupils and staff witnessed the response to a serious medical emergency, and we recognise the impact this will have on our school community,” she said. “Specialist support is being made available to pupils and staff and will continue over the coming days and weeks.”



She thanked emergency responders and medical professionals for attending quickly, alongside school staff for their care and professionalism. Matthews also expressed appreciation for supportive messages from parents and carers, saying they had meant a great deal to staff.



The trust said it would not release further personal information about the teacher and asked that the family’s privacy be respected. The school already had staff training days scheduled for Friday, 27 November, and Monday, 30 November. Pupils are therefore expected to return on Tuesday, 1 December.