A heartbreaking tribute written by a Nigerian man, Chief Ismaila Ransa, to his late son has highlighted the silent struggles of average Nigerian youths.

In a testimony published in the funeral programme , the father revealed that his son died at 42, having struggled to get by for 14 years after graduating.

According to him, Umaru was unemployed for four years after losing his previous job and had to teach at three different schools just to provide for his family.

"His attempt at music enterprise was truncated by a bad economy. The only house he called his own belonged to his parents. The only car he drove was his father's car,” the testimony reads. “This was a depressing situation for a young man who wanted to be his own person…is it a wonder that Umaru is the 12th to die? Victims of an unjust and uncaring society? Rest on my boy. The world was harsh to you but you know we lived you. Adieu.”

He noted that unlike his son, at 42, he was already married for 17 years, had four children, including Umaru, and had been working for 18 years.

"At 42, I had been driving my own car for 15 years and was about to upgrade. I had acquired land twice and was about to build my first house. I had done all these because I was given the opportunity by society and I lived most of my life under a military regime."

See below…