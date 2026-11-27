Netflix has removed references to schizophrenia in the upcoming Tyson Fury documentary after it emerged that the boxer has not been medically diagnosed with the condition.

The 90-minute documentary ‘Tyson Fury’ premieres on Netflix on Friday, two weeks before the 38-year-old fights Anthony Joshua on December 11.

However, the British Boxing Board of Control has raised concerns over Fury’s mental health following statements made in the original version of the documentary.

Fury’s wife, Paris, had claimed that the heavyweight boxer was regarded as a ‘mild schizophrenic’ by doctors in the year after his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

Fury struggled with drug and alcohol addiction after beating Klitschko and did not return to the ring until nearly three years later.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) is tasked with sanctioning Fury’s fight with Joshua next month but prohibits boxers from stepping into the ring if they have ‘any psychological disorder such as depression, schizophrenia or hyper-mania’.

In a statement sent to Metro , Paris Fury said: ‘I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary. I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson’s condition and I used the word ‘schizophrenic’.

‘Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn’t have this condition and has never received a diagnosis.

‘Mental health is complex, and it isn’t always easy to find the right words, especially when you’re living it with someone you love. I’m so proud of Tyson for really opening up in this documentary and want to say thank you for all the support we’ve received as a family.’

Netflix has confirmed that all references to schizophrenia will be removed in Fury’s new documentary.



In a statement to Metro , Netflix said: ‘Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson’s official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch.’

Speaking to the Daily Mail on Thursday, BBBofC general secretary, Robert Smith, insisted that Fury’s fight with Joshua will not go ahead until the Gypsy King’s mental health is assessed.

‘Only one thing is certain,’ Smith said.

‘That Tyson will not be allowed to enter the ring unless our doctors are satisfied there is no risk to his health.