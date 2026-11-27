A former Kent vicar has been banned from Church of England ministry for life following a tribunal’s findings concerning his treatment of his wife and an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable parishioner.



The Reverend Dr Johnny Douglas, 51, formerly of St Paul’s Church in Swanley, was found to have engaged in conduct that “any right member of the public would regard as misconduct by a priest”, Metro reported. The tribunal heard that a woman identified only as XY initially approached Douglas for spiritual support before their relationship became improper and, at times, intimate.



Douglas was still married to his wife, Julie, although the couple had separated. According to the report, XY later suspected that he was involved with another woman and went to his church office to confront him. After speaking to other clergy at the vicarage, she discovered the other woman hiding beneath a desk.



The tribunal heard that Douglas behaved towards XY in a manipulative and dishonest manner between April 2022 and December 2023. The Sun reported allegations of an intimate encounter involving a rocking chair. Douglas denied physical intimacy with XY, maintaining that messages about sitting together referred to a party.



During the same period, he was also involved in an inappropriate relationship with another local woman, the tribunal heard. Proceedings also examined his treatment of Julie, including allegations of coercive and controlling behaviour, abusive shouting, and emotional and financial abuse.



The tribunal heard that he made complaints described as vexatious to her employer and to a charity where she served as a trustee. By 2021, the strain had seriously affected Julie’s health, including a sharp rise in her blood pressure. The couple began living separately within their home before she moved out later that year.



Julie said she had still hoped to save their marriage. However, Douglas began his relationship with XY several months later. The couple finalised their divorce in 2024. Douglas was subsequently suspended by the Bishop of Rochester, leaving the parish without a vicar, and parishioners were advised not to contact him.



Douglas was ordained as a deacon in 2011 and became a priest in 2012. He was appointed vicar of St Paul’s in 2018. The tribunal acknowledged that his ministry had been “fruitful and effective” and had brought people to faith, but concluded that a lifetime prohibition was warranted.



Describing the impact of the marriage breakdown, Julie said it had affected “every aspect of my life”. “In a relatively short period, I lost my husband, my home, my role as a clergy spouse and the church community in which I had lived and served for many years,” she said. XY told the tribunal that the experience had damaged her ability to trust others and led her to leave her church community in Hextable without explaining why.



She described significant weight loss and severe anxiety that relatives, friends and colleagues had noticed. “As a result of the Respondent’s insistence that we kept our relationship a secret, I had no one to confide in or talk to and therefore no one to seek help or support from,” she said.