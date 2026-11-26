Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has responded to alleged trolling from his aunt, Rita Edochie, over the ongoing controversy surrounding his marriage to his second wife, Judy Austin.
Speaking during a recent appearance on the KaaTruths podcast, Yul clarified his family ties with the veteran actress, noting that she is his aunt-in-law by virtue of her marriage to his father’s younger brother, Tony Edochie.
Dismissing claims that her public remarks get to him, the actor maintained that he remains unbothered by the criticism. According to him, the constant chatter around his personal life only proves that his name and brand are still relevant in the industry.
“My brand is selling, Yul Edochie is selling. Anybody wey talk about themselves, them nor go sell, so they have to talk Yul to sell. I am not angry with anybody,” he said.
He stated that he does not pay attention to most of posts online and maintains a cordial relationship with her husband.
He also revealed that they recently met at a burial ceremony, where they exchanged pleasantries and recorded a video together, dismissing suggestions that there was hostility between them.
‘’Yes, my uncle’s wife. My father’s younger brother, his wife. My brand is selling, Yul edochie is selling. I say it all the time. Anybody wey talk about themselves, them nor go sell, so they have to talk Yul to sell. I am not angry with anybody. See, if God makes you great, you have to operate great.
My light is too bright, e dey blind people eye. So, i cannot apologize for the light wey God out for my body. What I will tell you is, buy sunglasses put for eye, because the light go dey increase. The only thing I make sure I do in my personal dealing with anybody, I will not h%rt you.
If I h%rt you, I’ll apologize, that’s me. But as long as I’m living my life, and you are making my life your business, I wish you luck. I can’t be chasing you up and down, and be asking, why are you writing about me, if you leave me, who will you write about? Yourself? Nobody would read it.
God has made her my Aunt. Her husband is my uncle, my father’s younger brother. Uncle Tony, we are very good. So most of the things I hear that she says, I don’t even see them, I don’t read them, I don’t want to know. We saw in a burial, and we greeted. My mother was there. I don’t know if you saw the video. We greeted very well. People were thinking oh, If I see my aunt, I should not greet her? At this age? This is not my problem man. It’s not my problem. It can never be my problem. I saw her, and we greeted. She brought her phone and say make we do video. We made a video. If e bring phone now sef, we go still make another video.”
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Nice one!!! No need to attack Aunty!! Aunty na Aunty!!!
No b chais
Fact ! my guy.