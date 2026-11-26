Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has responded to alleged trolling from his aunt, Rita Edochie, over the ongoing controversy surrounding his marriage to his second wife, Judy Austin.

Speaking during a recent appearance on the KaaTruths podcast, Yul clarified his family ties with the veteran actress, noting that she is his aunt-in-law by virtue of her marriage to his father’s younger brother, Tony Edochie.

Dismissing claims that her public remarks get to him, the actor maintained that he remains unbothered by the criticism. According to him, the constant chatter around his personal life only proves that his name and brand are still relevant in the industry.

“My brand is selling, Yul Edochie is selling. Anybody wey talk about themselves, them nor go sell, so they have to talk Yul to sell. I am not angry with anybody,” he said.

He stated that he does not pay attention to most of posts online and maintains a cordial relationship with her husband.

He also revealed that they recently met at a burial ceremony, where they exchanged pleasantries and recorded a video together, dismissing suggestions that there was hostility between them.