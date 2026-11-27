A child activist has shared a conversation she had with a girl whose father subjected to abuse.
Hon Buumba Malambo, a child activist and politician in Zambi shared a photo she tool with the girl.
In the caption, she shared how the girl's biological father had an inappropriate relationship with her "for a long period of time".
Sharing how the abuse affected the girl, she added: "She became withdrawn, traumatised and extremely depressed, to the point where she stopped talking.
"Today, she can even manage to smile.
"When I asked her what hurts her the most, she said it was seeing her father's private parts every day, with her mother's knowledge."
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