A woman in Idah Local Government Area of Kogi State has been accused of repeatedly assaulting her 18-year-old daughter after the teenager refused a forced marriage.
A Facebook user, Chukwuemeka Mohammed, who is handling the case, disclosed this in a Facebook post on Thursday, November 26, 2026.
According to him, the woman had asked her daughter to marry the widower following the death of the girl's father .
However, the teenager refused, insisting she was not ready for marriage and wanted to continue her education.
Mohammed alleged that the mother has turned the girl into a “punching bag" since then, beating her with whatever weapons she can lay her hands on.
He added that efforts are currently underway to find a lasting solution to the matter.
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Na by force to marry?
Women commit more offense against children on daily basis
Chukwuemeka Mohammed! Praise be to Allah, Igbo have seen the light and are now taking to Islam in droves. Allahu Akbar.