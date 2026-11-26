A woman in Idah Local Government Area of Kogi State has been accused of repeatedly assaulting her 18-year-old daughter after the teenager refused a forced marriage.

A Facebook user, Chukwuemeka Mohammed, who is handling the case, disclosed this in a Facebook post on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

According to him, the woman had asked her daughter to marry the widower following the death of the girl's father .

However, the teenager refused, insisting she was not ready for marriage and wanted to continue her education.

Mohammed alleged that the mother has turned the girl into a “punching bag" since then, beating her with whatever weapons she can lay her hands on.

He added that efforts are currently underway to find a lasting solution to the matter.