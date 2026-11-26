Suspected armed robbers have killed an illegal mining dealer, Mr Ahmadu Salmanu, and carted away mineral products known as kuza during an attack on his residence in Angwan Saki Dauda village, Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Security sources told Zagazola Makama that the attack occurred at about 2:45 a.m. on November 24, 2026.

The sources said troops of Sector 1, Sub-Sector 12, Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), deployed at Kudedu, responded to reports of armed robbers operating at the victim's residence.

On arrival, the troops discovered that the unidentified gunmen had shot Salmanu dead before escaping with his mining products.

Two empty cartridge cases were reportedly recovered at the scene.

The troops, working alongside local hunters, subsequently launched search operations in nearby bushes in an effort to track down the assailants, but no contact was made.

The sources said efforts were ongoing to identify and apprehend the perpetrators and recover the stolen mineral products.